Crash leaves woman dead, sends 4 others including 2 children to local hospitals

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A two-vehicle crash at a highway intersection Monday afternoon in Temple left one woman dead and sent another woman, a man and two children to area hospitals.

The accident happened at around 3:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Southeast HK Dodgen Loop and State Highway 95.

The woman who died, whose name was not immediately released, was driving a Honda CRV east when she failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection with State Highway 95 and the CRV collided with a pickup truck, authorities said.

A second woman and two children who were riding in the CRV and the driver of the pickup truck were injured.

One of the children was in critical condition and the other victims were in stable condition, police said.

