Advertisement

AP FACT CHECK: Trump misstates what happened in Kenosha

President Donald Trump is not waiting for a trial to sort out what happened on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin.
President Donald Trump is not waiting for a trial to sort out what happened on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin.
By Colleen Long and Scott Baker
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is not waiting for a trial to sort out what happened on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, where prosecutors say a 17-year-old with a semi-automatic rifle fatally shot two men on a night of protest and violence.

He’s giving an account at odds with the authorities who charged Kyle Rittenhouse with homicide.

TRUMP, asked if was going to condemn the actions of vigilantes like Rittenhouse: “We’re looking at all of it. And that was an interesting situation. You saw the same tape as I saw. And he was trying to get away from them, I guess; it looks like. And he fell, and then they very violently attacked him. And it was something that we’re looking at right now and it’s under investigation. But I guess he was in very big trouble. He would have been - I -he probably would have been killed.” - news conference Monday before traveling to Kenosha on Tuesday.

THE FACTS: His implication that Rittenhouse only shot the men after he tripped and they attacked him is wrong. The first fatal shooting happened before Rittenhouse ran away and fell.

Trump did not say whom he meant by “they” - the two men he shot or others in pursuit of him. But he spoke in defense of a vigilante who opposed racial-justice protesters, who authorities say was illegally carrying a semi-automatic rifle and who prosecutors accuse of committing intentional homicide.

According to the criminal complaint released by prosecutors, victim Joseph Rosenbaum was shot and killed first, after following Rittenhouse into a parking lot, where Rosenbaum threw a plastic bag at the gunman and tried to take the weapon from him.

The medical examiner found that Rosenbaum was shot in the groin and back - which fractured his pelvis and perforated his right lung and liver - and his left hand. He also suffered a superficial wound to his left thigh and a graze wound to his forehead.

Rittenhouse then ran down the street and was chased by several people trying to stop him and shouting that he just shot someone, according to the criminal complaint and cellphone video footage.

He tripped and fell. Anthony Huber, who was carrying a skateboard, was shot in the chest after apparently trying to wrest the gun from Rittenhouse, the complaint said. A third man was shot and injured.

Rittenhouse’s lawyer said he acted to defend himself.

___

(Bauer reported from Madison, Wis.)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Army announces changes in Fort Hood leadership, names commander to head Guillen probe

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The Army Tuesday announced changes in Fort Hood leadership and named the senior commander who will lead an investigation into the handling of the disappearance and death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

Our Town

Waco: Cameron Park Zoo introduces some new residents

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The Cameron Park Zoo Tuesday introduced three new residents.

Health

Area educators, doctors urge parents to screen the kids before school daily

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
Area educators and doctors are urging parents to screen their children for symptoms of COVID-19 daily before sending them off to school.

News

Rest in peace: Central Texas World War II veteran dies at 97

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
World War II veteran Grady Barganier, 97, living out his days at the Doris Miller VA medical Center in Waco, passed away at the age of 97, his family confirmed to KWTX.

Latest News

National

Officials respond to release from well off Texas shore

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. Coast Guard spokeswoman Hailye Reynolds says they’ve gotten reports that black and white plumes were coming from the platform Tuesday morning and that a sound similar to a jet engine could be heard.

News

Woman killed in crash that sent 4 others to local hospitals identified

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
Police Tuesday identified a Central Texas woman who died in a two-vehicle crash that sent four others including two children to local hospitals.

News

Woman struck by truck as driver fled from police remains in local ICU

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A woman struck by a truck whose driver sped off after an attempted traffic stop remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit of a local hospital.

State

Texas man tired of wife, 2 sons ‘yelling’ shot all 3 to death

Updated: 3 hours ago
A 57-year-old Texas man who told police he was tired of his wife and two teenage sons “yelling” shot all three to death, an affidavit says.

News

250-acre Central Texas wildfire contained

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
A wildfire that spread over about 250 acres in Central Texas has been contained and crews have left the scene after keeping a watch for flare-ups.

Our Town

Killeen: Community theater in need of more funding

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Vive Les Arts theatre in Killeen says it may not receive enough funding from the city’s hotel occupancy tax fund to stay in business.