Advertisement

Area educators, doctors urge parents to screen the kids before school daily

By Hannah Hall
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - Area educators and doctors are urging parents to screen their children for symptoms of COVID-19 daily before sending them off to school.

Marlin ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson says all of the district’s students and teachers are screened before entering buildings, but he urges parents to check children for symptoms before the start of the school day.

“We are going off the hope that parents and families will be honest with us,” Henson said.

“But if we notice any sort of symptoms, or students saying they don’t feel well, we will take very swift action making sure they get the medical attention they need from our campus nurse.”

The district has an app designed to guide parents through the screening process, but it may not always be easy to get younger children to talk about how they’re feeling because they may not realize what is actually bothering them, or know how to describe it, Baylor Scott & White pediatrician Dr. Brian Barkley said.

Instead, he said, it’s important to watch how children are acting.

“A lot of it is really paying attention to the external clues,” Dr. Barkley said.

“If your child isn’t eating a whole lot, that’s one of my tip-offs for possible strep throat, that 2- or 3- or 4-year-old might never tell you their throat hurts, but you can kind of tell because of either the way they look when they’re swallowing or because they’re eating less.”

Barkley said parents know their children best, and if there is a concern about a symptom, it is a good idea to take them to a doctor.

If parents are worried about possible exposure, they can always take their children to be tested for COVID-19.

However, Barkley said it is possible to get a false negative, if it’s early enough in the illness.

Barkley said there is a lot of overlap between COVID-19 symptoms and symptoms of other illnesses, and it can be difficult to tell the difference.

He said it is a good idea to monitor your children every day.

Henson said the monitoring and self-screening is important for keeping all of the students in school safe and healthy.

Dr. Barkley said it’s always advised to keep your child home if they have a fever, regardless of whether you think it is COVID-1

CDC RETURN-TO-CAMPUS GUIDELINES

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

CDC has not reduced the death count related to COVID-19

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Some widely shared social media posts suggest the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “backpedaled” on the number of deaths caused by COVID-19, but an AP Fact Check finds that’s not true.

Health

COVID-19 claims 8 more lives, area case total rises to more than 16,000

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Staff
Eight more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, according to data released late Monday afternoon that shows the region’s total case count has increased to more than 16,000.

Health

“We’re all holding our breath”: Health experts on school reopenings in Texas

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:20 AM CDT
|
By Shannon Najmabadi
The Texas Tribune spoke to experts about what the state can expect as schools and universities start school remotely or in person.

Health

Two local high school students have COVID-19, dozens of others face quarantine

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:00 AM CDT
|
By Ke'Sha Lopez and Drake Lawson
Several dozen local high school students will be quarantined after a senior was diagnosed with the new coronavirus.

Latest News

Coronavirus

False COVID-19 claim retweeted by Trump removed from Twitter

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 11:44 PM CDT
|
By Gray News staff
CDC data indicates 94% of patients had two to three “contributing causes” in addition to COVID-19 listed on their death certificates. This does not mean COVID-19 was not a major reason they died when they did.

Health

Greenville boy welcomed home after getting new heart

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:54 PM CDT
|
By Amber Lake
A 12-year-old from Eastern Carolina is headed back to Duke University Hospital to receive a new heart.

Health

COVID-19 spread slows in Central Texas, but could another spike lie ahead?

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT
|
By Staff
The pace of the spread of COVID-19 continues to slow in Central Texas, but there were signs Friday another surge may lie ahead, fueled by increases in cases involving younger residents as students return to class.

Health

COVID-19 death toll rises to more 200 in Central Texas, more than 12,000 statewide

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT
The COVID-19 death toll rose to more than 200 Thursday in Central Texas and to more than 12,000 statewide.

Politics

What virus? At GOP’s convention, pandemic is largely ignored

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
With President Donald Trump fighting for reelection, GOP organizers designed a Republican National Convention this week that aims to put the pandemic behind.

International

Masks imposed on Paris; 20% of France in virus red zone

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Coronavirus is actively circulating in about 20% of France’s regions and masks will now be required for everyone in Paris.