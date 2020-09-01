Area educators, doctors urge parents to screen the kids before school daily

(KWTX) - Area educators and doctors are urging parents to screen their children for symptoms of COVID-19 daily before sending them off to school.

Marlin ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson says all of the district’s students and teachers are screened before entering buildings, but he urges parents to check children for symptoms before the start of the school day.

“We are going off the hope that parents and families will be honest with us,” Henson said.

“But if we notice any sort of symptoms, or students saying they don’t feel well, we will take very swift action making sure they get the medical attention they need from our campus nurse.”

The district has an app designed to guide parents through the screening process, but it may not always be easy to get younger children to talk about how they’re feeling because they may not realize what is actually bothering them, or know how to describe it, Baylor Scott & White pediatrician Dr. Brian Barkley said.

Instead, he said, it’s important to watch how children are acting.

“A lot of it is really paying attention to the external clues,” Dr. Barkley said.

“If your child isn’t eating a whole lot, that’s one of my tip-offs for possible strep throat, that 2- or 3- or 4-year-old might never tell you their throat hurts, but you can kind of tell because of either the way they look when they’re swallowing or because they’re eating less.”

Barkley said parents know their children best, and if there is a concern about a symptom, it is a good idea to take them to a doctor.

If parents are worried about possible exposure, they can always take their children to be tested for COVID-19.

However, Barkley said it is possible to get a false negative, if it’s early enough in the illness.

Barkley said there is a lot of overlap between COVID-19 symptoms and symptoms of other illnesses, and it can be difficult to tell the difference.

He said it is a good idea to monitor your children every day.

Henson said the monitoring and self-screening is important for keeping all of the students in school safe and healthy.

Dr. Barkley said it’s always advised to keep your child home if they have a fever, regardless of whether you think it is COVID-1

