UPDATE: Area’s largest counties report additional COVID-19 deaths

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County health officials Tuesday announced that the death toll from COVID-19 in the county based on death certificate data is 59, higher than the local count, which stood at 44 Monday, while McLennan County reported four more deaths from the virus.

The most recent deaths in McLennan County, an 86-year-old woman, a 93-year-old man, a 55-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman, increased the virus’ toll to 87.

The county also reported 99 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, increasing the total to 6,454.

Bell County is now following the state’s lead in counting deaths based on death certificates and county of residence.

Thirty nine of the deaths are directly attributed to a nursing home, Bell County Public Health District Director Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell said Tuesday, adding that not all may have been Bell County residents.

Thirty three of the 59 were male and 26 were female.

Seven of those included in the count ranged in age from 90 to 99; 19 ranged in age from 80 to 89; 16 ranged in age from 70 to 79; nine ranged in age from 60 to 69; one was in their 20s; one was in their 40s, and one was older than 99.

Twenty six were residents of Temple, 16 were residents of Killeen, five were residents of Harker Heights, six were residents of Belton and six lived in other areas of the county.

The county announced 32 new cases of the virus Tuesday, increasing its total to 4,790.

Of the total, 4,323 patients have recovered.

