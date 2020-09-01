Advertisement

UPDATE: Area’s largest counties report additional COVID-19 deaths

Bell County health officials Tuesday announced that the death toll from COVID-19 in Bell County based on death certificate data is 59.
Bell County health officials Tuesday announced that the death toll from COVID-19 in Bell County based on death certificate data is 59.(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County health officials Tuesday announced that the death toll from COVID-19 in the county based on death certificate data is 59, higher than the local count, which stood at 44 Monday, while McLennan County reported four more deaths from the virus.

The most recent deaths in McLennan County, an 86-year-old woman, a 93-year-old man, a 55-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman, increased the virus’ toll to 87.

The county also reported 99 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, increasing the total to 6,454.

Bell County is now following the state’s lead in counting deaths based on death certificates and county of residence.

Thirty nine of the deaths are directly attributed to a nursing home, Bell County Public Health District Director Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell said Tuesday, adding that not all may have been Bell County residents.

Thirty three of the 59 were male and 26 were female.

Seven of those included in the count ranged in age from 90 to 99; 19 ranged in age from 80 to 89; 16 ranged in age from 70 to 79; nine ranged in age from 60 to 69; one was in their 20s; one was in their 40s, and one was older than 99.

Twenty six were residents of Temple, 16 were residents of Killeen, five were residents of Harker Heights, six were residents of Belton and six lived in other areas of the county.

The county announced 32 new cases of the virus Tuesday, increasing its total to 4,790.

Of the total, 4,323 patients have recovered.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Area educators, doctors urge parents to screen the kids before school daily

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
Area educators and doctors are urging parents to screen their children for symptoms of COVID-19 daily before sending them off to school.

Health

CDC has not reduced the death count related to COVID-19

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Some widely shared social media posts suggest the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “backpedaled” on the number of deaths caused by COVID-19, but an AP Fact Check finds that’s not true.

Health

COVID-19 claims 8 more lives, area case total rises to more than 16,000

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Staff
Eight more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, according to data released late Monday afternoon that shows the region’s total case count has increased to more than 16,000.

Health

“We’re all holding our breath”: Health experts on school reopenings in Texas

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:20 AM CDT
|
By Shannon Najmabadi
The Texas Tribune spoke to experts about what the state can expect as schools and universities start school remotely or in person.

Latest News

Health

Two local high school students have COVID-19, dozens of others face quarantine

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:00 AM CDT
|
By Ke'Sha Lopez and Drake Lawson
Several dozen local high school students will be quarantined after a senior was diagnosed with the new coronavirus.

Coronavirus

False COVID-19 claim retweeted by Trump removed from Twitter

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 11:44 PM CDT
|
By Gray News staff
CDC data indicates 94% of patients had two to three “contributing causes” in addition to COVID-19 listed on their death certificates. This does not mean COVID-19 was not a major reason they died when they did.

Health

Greenville boy welcomed home after getting new heart

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:54 PM CDT
|
By Amber Lake
A 12-year-old from Eastern Carolina is headed back to Duke University Hospital to receive a new heart.

Health

COVID-19 spread slows in Central Texas, but could another spike lie ahead?

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT
|
By Staff
The pace of the spread of COVID-19 continues to slow in Central Texas, but there were signs Friday another surge may lie ahead, fueled by increases in cases involving younger residents as students return to class.

Health

COVID-19 death toll rises to more 200 in Central Texas, more than 12,000 statewide

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT
The COVID-19 death toll rose to more than 200 Thursday in Central Texas and to more than 12,000 statewide.

Politics

What virus? At GOP’s convention, pandemic is largely ignored

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
With President Donald Trump fighting for reelection, GOP organizers designed a Republican National Convention this week that aims to put the pandemic behind.