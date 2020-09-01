Five-goal first period lifts Avalanche over Stars

EDMONTON, Alberta (KWTX) - The Colorado Avalanche exploded for five goals in the first period of a 6-3 win over the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal matchup Monday night.

On the brink of elimination from the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Colorado scored four goals in a two-minute, 36-second span in the first period. Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Andre Burakovsky, Nathan MacKinnon, Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen all found the back of the net in the first 20 minutes of play.

Ben Bishop, who hadn’t played in a game since August 13, started in net for the Stars, but was pulled after surrendering four goals on 19 shots.

Joe Pavelski scored his eighth goal of the playoffs for Dallas in the second period. Miro Heiskanen added a power-play goal to cut the Avalanche lead to 5-2.

Andre Burakovsky tallied his second goal of the game 33 seconds after Heiskanen’s goal to stop the Stars’ rally before Jamie Benn scored his fifth goal of the postseason on the power play late in the third.

The Avalanche will look to even the series at 3-3 in Game 6 Wednesday night.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.