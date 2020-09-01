Heat, drought make for miserable combo for southwest US

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - It’s grim news for the western U.S.

The latest maps show most of the southern half of the region is mired by drought, with the most extreme conditions centered over parts of Utah, Nevada, Arizona and Colorado.

Some parts of Nevada have gone months without measurable rain.

New Mexico’s state climatologist says his state has its own problems, where drought has been compounded by dismal spring runoff and now a nearly nonexistent monsoon season.

Dave DuBois says many measures such as precipitation, soil moisture and reservoir levels are all below average in New Mexico and across the Southwest.

