Here Comes Some Fall-Feeling Weather

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’ve spent most of the day ahead of our anticipated cold front with temperatures still very hot and humid. We will see increasing rain chances overnight and into Wednesday morning as a complex of storms dives down from North Texas. Heavy rain and gusty winds are the main concerns with any storms overnight and early on Wednesday, with the overall severe threat remaining low.

More scattered rain chances come Wednesday, Thursday, and even Friday. It’ll be on/off activity with some rain here and some rain there, so if you plan to be out, you will want the rain gear close by for the next few days. Temperatures will be nicer behind this front! In the 80s for most tomorrow and Thursday…although on Thursday we may be a tad warmer with a few peaks of sunshine here and there. We could see the low 90s back on Thursday. Friday also keeps a chance for rain in the forecast and more 80s!

Rain chances come down for the upcoming holiday weekend staying near 30% on Saturday. Sunday and Monday should be mostly dry with only a 20% chance of rain. Temperatures are expected to warm back into the low-to-mid 90s Sunday through Tuesday but we’re still anticipating a strong front to slide through next Tuesday or Wednesday. This front will bring a chance of scattered rain and storms with it but it’ll also bring a notable drop in temperatures. As of right now, high temperatures are expected to be close to 80° Wednesday and Thursday with morning temperatures in the 50s but some forecast models continue to show afternoon highs for the middle of next week in the 70s.,,,wouldn’t that be nice! Keep checking in as we track those possible changes!

