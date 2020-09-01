Advertisement

Hunters anxious to get back in the field

Game wardens want to remind everyone to read up on the regulations before you head out into the field to avoid an unpleasant encounter that results in a ticket.
By Gordon Collier
Published: Aug. 31, 2020
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Dove season starts at sunrise Tuesday September first and area hunters are anxious to get back in the field.

The opportunity to take a swing at one of those grey darts with a trusty shotgun signals the beginning of the fall hunting season and the end of what is almost always a long and unbearably hot summer.

The experts say plentiful rain in the spring should make for a good harvest this year.

“The dove population is thriving and we’re thankful for that and we want to keep it that way” said Game Warden Dustin Delgado.

Delgado is stationed in Limestone County which, along with the rest of central Texas hasn’t seen much rain in past few months.

“Limestone County has been dry so properties that have water on them, or down on the river...these should be good areas,” said Delgado.

Game wardens want to remind everyone to read up on the regulations before you head out into the field to avoid  an unpleasant encounter that results in a ticket. Rules and regulations can be found on-line thru the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s website. TP&WD did not release a hard copy of the almanac this year so that will be the only place to check for any changes to the  regulations.

Delgado says that he hopes that hunters who are approached by Game Wardens in the field will be respectful and co-operative. He says it’s not all about meeting quotas or producing revenue for the department it’s about conservation.

”I grew up hunting and fishing I want to see my kids and grandkids down the road to do  the same thing so we have that have conservation. So they’ll be able to enjoy the awesome outdoors when they grow up too.”

Hunting licenses can also be purchased online thru the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website.

www.tpwd.texas.gov

