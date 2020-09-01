Killeen: Community theatre in need of more funding

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Vive Les Arts theatre in Killeen says it may not receive enough funding from the city’s hotel occupancy tax fund to stay in business.

The theatre has been a staple in Killeen since 1976, entertaining children and young adults with its many productions.

After the initial COVID-19 shutdown, they’ve since reopened.

In spite of that, operations manager Bennett Smoot says they’ve taken a serious financial hit.

“We limit ticket sales to 50% of the house,” he said.

“So, we block off the auditorium so family groups can sit together, but then we have seats we don’t sell between the next group.”

To make matters worse, the theatre makes its budget each year from the hotel occupancy tax fund, but fewer hotel guests from COVID-19 means fewer dollars in their coffers.

“I think that if the operating budget is cut so severely, there’s gonna be a lot of people that suddenly lose or are in danger of losing this as a home or their kind of safe haven,” he said.

That’s where Killeen city council comes in. Smoot and others plan to appeal to the council on Tuesday to see if there’s anything the city can do to keep the doors open.

Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra says they’ll try to provide whatever money they can, but that the theatre may have to find private funding and sponsors to stay afloat.

Smoot says while the fear of closing is very real, he hopes the community will step up by attending their shows and providing donations.

“The effort that it takes to put on a show, the fact that we’re still doing that, the community has definitely taken note,” he said.

“People are really appreciative for a break right now.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.