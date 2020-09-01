Advertisement

Killeen: Community theatre in need of more funding

Vive Les Arts theatre in Killeen says it may not receive enough funding from the city’s hotel occupancy tax fund to stay in business.
Vive Les Arts theatre in Killeen says it may not receive enough funding from the city’s hotel occupancy tax fund to stay in business.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Vive Les Arts theatre in Killeen says it may not receive enough funding from the city’s hotel occupancy tax fund to stay in business.

The theatre has been a staple in Killeen since 1976, entertaining children and young adults with its many productions.

After the initial COVID-19 shutdown, they’ve since reopened.

In spite of that, operations manager Bennett Smoot says they’ve taken a serious financial hit.

“We limit ticket sales to 50% of the house,” he said.

“So, we block off the auditorium so family groups can sit together, but then we have seats we don’t sell between the next group.”

To make matters worse, the theatre makes its budget each year from the hotel occupancy tax fund, but fewer hotel guests from COVID-19 means fewer dollars in their coffers.

“I think that if the operating budget is cut so severely, there’s gonna be a lot of people that suddenly lose or are in danger of losing this as a home or their kind of safe haven,” he said.

That’s where Killeen city council comes in. Smoot and others plan to appeal to the council on Tuesday to see if there’s anything the city can do to keep the doors open.

Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra says they’ll try to provide whatever money they can, but that the theatre may have to find private funding and sponsors to stay afloat.

Smoot says while the fear of closing is very real, he hopes the community will step up by attending their shows and providing donations.

“The effort that it takes to put on a show, the fact that we’re still doing that, the community has definitely taken note,” he said.

“People are really appreciative for a break right now.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Waco: Out-of-city birth certificates on pause due to state glitch

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A glitch with the State of Texas rendered the Waco-McLennan County Public District unable to issue birth certificates for clients born outside of Waco Monday.

News

Hunters anxious to get back in the field

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Gordon Collier
Game wardens want to remind everyone to read up on the regulations before you head out into the field to avoid an unpleasant encounter that results in a ticket.

News

Texas to extend emergency food stamp benefits into September

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide approximately $188 million in emergency food stamp benefits.

News

Crash leaves woman dead, sends 4 others including 2 children to local hospitals

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
A two-vehicle crash at a highway intersection Monday afternoon left one woman dead and sent another woman, a man and two children to area hospitals.

Latest News

News

Police make arrest in deadly gang-related shooting near local Whataburger

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ke'Sha Lopez
Police have made an arrest in connection with a gang-related shooting in June near a local Whataburger restaurant that left a teenager dead.

News

Student hit by truck after exiting school bus flown to local hospital

Updated: 3 hours ago
A student who was struck after exiting a school bus on the first day of class was flown to a local hospital Monday.

State

3 found dead at Texas apartment complex after man says he killed wife, kids

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police found the bodies of a woman and two children Monday after a man called an alarm company to report he’d killed the three.

Health

COVID-19 claims 8 more lives, area case total rises to more than 16,000

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Eight more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, according to data released late Monday afternoon that shows the region’s total case count has increased to more than 16,000.

News

Crews from area departments battle wildfire between Waco and Temple

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Crews from area departments were battling a fast-moving wildfire late Monday afternoon between Waco and Temple.

News

Students in Central Texas’ biggest school district return to class a week early

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
Students in the largest school district in Central Texas returned to campus Monday a week early.