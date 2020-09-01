Multiple Opportunities For Rain Through The Rest Of The Week

Today is the first day of meteorological fall and today will be the last day with near triple-digit highs and heat index values near 110°. A stationary front currently in Oklahoma will get a kick southward as a disturbance moves into the Southern Plains. The disturbance stalls out pretty much directly overhead through the remainder of the week and that’ll keep the rain chances around through at least Friday. We could see a stray morning shower or two with but rain chances are only near 10%. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds today with highs near 100° and heat index values as high as 110°. Rain chances late this afternoon are near 30% as a stray pop-up storm or two could form. The better rain chances arrive tonight as showers and storms near the Metroplex dive south into our area after sunset. Rain and storms arriving after sunset may contain strong wind gusts and locally heavy rain but the severe weather threat is overall very low. Overnight rain chances are near 60% with the best potential for rain near and west of I-35.

Rain may still be continuing across the area by daybreak Wednesday as the aforementioned upper-level disturbance stalls across the area. This disturbance keeps scattered off-and-on rain in the forecast Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. It won’t be raining continuously all three days, but everyone is expected to see at least some rain. It’s a bit too early to pin down the best chances for rain Wednesday through Friday since the location of the rain depends on where the previous day’s rain was. You’ll want to keep the umbrella close by since by through Friday, we’re expecting 1″ to 3″ of rain to fall with locally higher amounts 4″+ possible near and west of I-35. Thankfully, high temperatures will likely only be in the upper 80s and low 90s with the scattered rain hanging around.

Rain chances come down for the upcoming holiday weekend staying near 30% on Saturday as the upper-level disturbance moves out of the area. Sunday and Monday should be mostly dry with only a 20% chance of rain. Temperatures are expected to warm back into the low-to-mid 90s Sunday through Tuesday but we’re still anticipating a strong front to slide through next Tuesday or Wednesday. This front will bring a chance of scattered rain and storms with it but it’ll also bring a notable drop in temperatures. As of right now, high temperatures are expected to be close to 80° Wednesday and Thursday with morning temperatures in the 50s but some forecast models continue to show afternoon highs for the middle of next week in the 70s. It’s still a bit too early to drop temperatures that far below average more than a week out, but know that it’s possible you’ll need to break out the jackets next week.

