Advertisement

Police: Dallas man admits to killing wife, two children for being too loud

Police took 57-year-old James Webb into custody on capital murder charges after officers found his wife and her two sons, ages 13 and 16, dead inside of their Dallas apartment.
Police took 57-year-old James Webb into custody on capital murder charges after officers found his wife and her two sons, ages 13 and 16, dead inside of their Dallas apartment.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:54 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (Gray News) - Dallas police say officers found the bodies of three people in an apartment after a man called an alarm company and said he’d killed his wife and two children.

According to a police statement, 57-year-old James Webb was taken into custody Monday morning and charged with capital murder, a capital felony.

Officers found Webb’s wife and her two sons, ages 13 and 16, dead inside of their Dallas apartment. Police say Webb admitted to fatally shooting the three victims in a later interview.

An arrest report released by Dallas police says shortly after Webb and his wife woke up, they began arguing because the suspect said he had a headache and the rest of the family was being too loud. Police say Webb then shot his wife at least twice, killing her, and fatally shot the teenage boys afterward.

After an hour, Webb contacted 911 through his emergency medical alert device and admitted to the crimes, according to police.

In an interview, Webb allegedly said he “was tired of all three of the victims yelling and telling him there was nothing wrong with him, so he shot them.”

Webb’s bond will be determined by a Dallas County Magistrate.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

Deaths, worries about assistance mount after Hurricane Laura

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As evacuated Lake Charles residents began returning home, many worried that they wouldn’t have enough support from the both the federal and state governments as they face a rebuilding process certain to take several months, if not longer.

News

Waco: Out-of-city birth certificates on pause due to state glitch

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A glitch with the State of Texas rendered the Waco-McLennan County Public District unable to issue birth certificates for clients born outside of Waco Monday.

News

Hunters anxious to get back in the field

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gordon Collier
Game wardens want to remind everyone to read up on the regulations before you head out into the field to avoid an unpleasant encounter that results in a ticket.

Our Town

Killeen: Community theatre in need of more funding

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Vive Les Arts theatre in Killeen says it may not receive enough funding from the city’s hotel occupancy tax fund to stay in business.

Latest News

National Politics

Sheriffs reject governor’s plan to curb Portland violence

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Portland has seen nearly 100 consecutive nights of Black Lives Matter protests and many have ended with vandalism to federal and city property, including police precincts, a county jail, the federal courthouse and City Hall.

National

President Trump is heading to Kenosha on Tuesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
President Trump is heading to Kenosha, Wisc. on Tuesday despite pleas from the governor and local officials to come at a later date.

News

Texas to extend emergency food stamp benefits into September

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide approximately $188 million in emergency food stamp benefits.

News

Crash leaves woman dead, sends 4 others including 2 children to local hospitals

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
A two-vehicle crash at a highway intersection Monday afternoon left one woman dead and sent another woman, a man and two children to area hospitals.

News

Police make arrest in deadly gang-related shooting near local Whataburger

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ke'Sha Lopez
Police have made an arrest in connection with a gang-related shooting in June near a local Whataburger restaurant that left a teenager dead.

National Politics

Appeals court keeps Flynn case alive, won’t order dismissal

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An appeals court has kept the prosecution alive of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, as well as permitted the judge to scrutinize the Justice Department request to dismiss charges against him.