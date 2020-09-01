Second arrest made in beating of local teen that went viral

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office has made a second arrest in connection with the beating of a Waco-area teenager that was filmed and went viral.

Kaleb “Tootie” Brown was arrested at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on outstanding Woodway warrants for retaliation and a drug warrant out of Bell County.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara says more serious charges from his agency related to the video beatdown are on the way.

McNamara says his Fugitive Apprehension and Special Task (FAST) Unit caught Brown at a Waco motel.

Brown is accused of filming the beating of the teenage girl who was passed out in the early morning hours of Aug. 24 at a residence in the China Spring area.

The video of the attack, which went viral on social media, shows a teenage girl kicking and hitting the 17-year-old victim repeatedly in front of an audience while she was passed out.

Madison Hubbard, 17, was arrested last Friday.

She’s charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, according to online jail records.

McNamara says more arrests are on the way.

“We’re going after other people who were there in the room who were part of it who we’ve identified,” McNamara told KWTX. “We’re not going to let up.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.