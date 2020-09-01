Advertisement

Stocks end a bumpy day mostly lower, still notch August gain

Stocks are ending mostly lower on Wall Street Monday as the market gives back some of its recent gains following a five-week winning streak. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Stocks are ending mostly lower on Wall Street Monday as the market gives back some of its recent gains following a five-week winning streak.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks are ending mostly lower on Wall Street Monday as the market gives back some of its recent gains following a five-week winning streak.

The S&P 500 lost 0.2% as declines in banks and industrial stocks offset more gains for technology companies.

It still managed to end August up 7%, its fifth monthly gain in a row and its biggest since April.

It was the first day of trading after stock splits for Apple and Tesla, and also the first day for a revamped Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Saleforce.com, Honeywell and Amgen have joined the blue chip club.

Treasury yields fell.

