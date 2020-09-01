Stocks end a bumpy day mostly lower, still notch August gain

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks are ending mostly lower on Wall Street Monday as the market gives back some of its recent gains following a five-week winning streak.

The S&P 500 lost 0.2% as declines in banks and industrial stocks offset more gains for technology companies.

It still managed to end August up 7%, its fifth monthly gain in a row and its biggest since April.

It was the first day of trading after stock splits for Apple and Tesla, and also the first day for a revamped Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Saleforce.com, Honeywell and Amgen have joined the blue chip club.

Treasury yields fell.

