Stocks end a bumpy day mostly lower, still notch August gain
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks are ending mostly lower on Wall Street Monday as the market gives back some of its recent gains following a five-week winning streak.
The S&P 500 lost 0.2% as declines in banks and industrial stocks offset more gains for technology companies.
It still managed to end August up 7%, its fifth monthly gain in a row and its biggest since April.
It was the first day of trading after stock splits for Apple and Tesla, and also the first day for a revamped Dow Jones Industrial Average.
Saleforce.com, Honeywell and Amgen have joined the blue chip club.
Treasury yields fell.
