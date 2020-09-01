Advertisement

Task force led by U.S. Marshals rescues 25 missing children

More than 150 children still missing
A task force led by U.S. Marshals in Ohio has located 25 missing children.
A task force led by U.S. Marshals in Ohio has located 25 missing children.(US Marshals Service)
By Sara Goldenberg
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - About 200 children currently reported as missing in Northeast Ohio may be in danger and a task force is making progress tracking them down.

Operation Safety Net recovered 25 missing children in its first two weeks, and the sting is continuing.

The task force, led by U.S. Marshals, is working with local partners to get endangered kids to safety.

“These are kids that have been abused, neglected. Some involved in human trafficking,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

Elliott has seen the nightmares many missing children have suffered.

“Sometimes the situations they—they go to, believe it or not, may be better than the situations they left from,” Elliott said.

“We’ve had some cases where the mother and or father, or both, may have been prostituting their own child,” he said.

In the past 20 days, U.S. Marshals have worked with Cleveland, East Cleveland and Newburgh Heights police departments to find just over two dozen missing children between 13 and 18 years old.

One in four of those teens they recovered are victims of human trafficking.

“Some we found in Miami, Fla. We have Bedford, Bedford Heights, West Side, East Side, Akron, Mansfield and so on,” Elliott said.

“We’re trying to do our part. A number of these children have gone to the hospital after we’ve recovered them to get checked out, so again this is something we take very seriously,” Elliott said.

Operation Safety Net is focusing on Cleveland and its surrounding cities, but they’re covering all of northern Ohio too with help from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

It’s made up of about 350 men and women from 125 different departments across the state.

“I’ll tell you this, it will be something we’ll be doing every year. This is our first time we have done this, it’s been uncharted territory for us, but we’ve had great success,” Elliott said.

Operation Safety Net will continue for several more weeks.

If anything looks out of place with children in your neighborhood or you know of a missing child, you can call in tips to the U.S. Marshals tip line at 1-866-492-6833.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

House panel warns of fraud, abuse in business aid program

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Congressional investigators say they have identified lapses pointing to possible fraud and abuse in the Trump administration’s coronavirus relief program, including more than $1 billion awarded to small businesses that received multiple loans.

National

Woman dies in 'human chain' rescue attempt on Alabama coast

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
A Tennessee woman died Saturday in an attempt to rescue a child in rough waters.

National

Virus crisis easing across Sun Belt but could heat up again

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Seven of the nine states along the nation’s Southern and Western rim are seeing drops in three important gauges.

National

Officials: Black man fatally shot after gun seen in bundle

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Dean said two deputies from the South Los Angeles station were driving when they saw a man riding his bicycle in violation of vehicle codes.

National Politics

Trump to wade into racial tensions with visit to Kenosha

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The city has been riven by protests since the Aug. 23 shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, seven times in the back by police.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Virus or not, it’s time for class again across Europe

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
All French schoolchildren 11 and over must wear masks all day. Similar rules are in place in Balkan countries, while others are more lax about masks.

News

Woman killed in crash that sent 4 others to local hospitals identified

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
Police Tuesday identified a Central Texas woman who died in a two-vehicle crash that sent four others including two children to local hospitals.

National

Tropical Storm Nana forms, takes aim at Central America

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Nana is the earliest 14th named storm on record, beating Nate, which formed on Sept. 6 in 2005. That’s according to Colorado State University professor Phil Klotzbach.

News

Woman struck by truck as driver fled from police remains in local ICU

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A woman struck by a truck whose driver sped off after an attempted traffic stop remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit of a local hospital.

Coronavirus

French schools return to class with mandatory masks for some

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
French schools return with masks mandatory for children aged 11 and over.

State

Texas man tired of wife, 2 sons ‘yelling’ shot all 3 to death

Updated: 52 minutes ago
A 57-year-old Texas man who told police he was tired of his wife and two teenage sons “yelling” shot all three to death, an affidavit says.