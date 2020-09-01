Taylor Swift’s ’Folklore” Still No. 1
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - “Folklore” by Taylor Swift maintains the top spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart.
It moved another 98,000 units this past week, keeping it at number one for a fifth week.
“Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon” by Pop Smoke is second.
“Legends Never Die” by Juice WRLD (WORLD) is still third place.
The soundtrack to “Hamilton: An American Musical” is number four, followed by “King’s Disease” by Nas (NAHS).
