Taylor Swift’s ’Folklore” Still No. 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) - “Folklore” by Taylor Swift maintains the top spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

It moved another 98,000 units this past week, keeping it at number one for a fifth week.

“Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon” by Pop Smoke is second.

“Legends Never Die” by Juice WRLD (WORLD) is still third place.

The soundtrack to “Hamilton: An American Musical” is number four, followed by “King’s Disease” by Nas (NAHS).

