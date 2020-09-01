Texas baseball commit aiming to lead Lampasas to 4A-I glory

LAMPASAS, Texas (KWTX) - The hype around Lampasas senior quarterback Ace Whitehead is warranted, but he’s been able to maintain his focus.

The left-handed quarterback was named Preseason Offensive Player of the Year in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine. He’s also committed to play baseball for the Texas Longhorns.

“Sometimes (the recruiting process) has been pretty overwhelming,” Whitehead said. “My teammates have helped me out, my coaches have helped me out, and my family supports me. When it does get overwhelming, I do sit down and think about the important things.”

“There’s a lot less pressure now going into his senior year,” Lampasas head coach Troy Rogers said. “This is the year to go in and have fun, and play the way you always have. I think that’s what he’s going to do.”

One of those important things -- another deep playoff run. Lampasas made it to the 4A Division I semifinals last year.

After a statement win in week one of the new season, the Badgers showed they’re again a legitimate state championship contender.

“I just want to see us go out there and compete, obviously,” Whitehead said. “I think we’re really talented and well-coached. There isn’t a ballgame we play that we shouldn’t win. We just need to go out there and execute. For the senior class we want to go out there and leave a mark.”

Whitehead rushed for 189 yards and passed for 104 along with three touchdowns in the Badgers’ 55-23 win over the Lions in the season opener.

