Texas pastor and chiropractor charged in child porn case

A Denison pastor is facing a federal charge for transporting child pornography.
A Denison pastor is facing a federal charge for transporting child pornography.(Denison Church of The Nazarene via KXII)
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A second man has now been arrested in connection to the discovery of child porn that has a Denison pastor under federal indictment.

Court documents filed last week show Denison pastor David Pettigrew and Collin County chiropractor Chad Michael Rider were both indicted on child pornography charges in federal court.

Rider is a licensed chiropractor in Allen.

Pettigrew was the pastor at Denison church of the Nazarene, served as a substitute teacher at Sherman ISD and was a board member of a foster parent association.

Court documents say since May 2016 the pair conspired to persuade minors into taking sexually explicit pictures to be shared or sent to other places.

Rider is in US Marshall custody. Pettigrew was arrested by the Department of Homeland Security agents earlier this month.

Less than a week after his arrest, Grayson County announced an additional investigation into Pettigrew for child sex crimes.

A hotline has now been set up dedicated to Pettigrew’s case for victims to come forward, and parents of kids who may have come into contact with him are being asked to talk with their kids.

Abigail Hill with the Grayson County Children’s Advocacy Center said there are some signs of abuse to look for.

“If you see a major change in personality that’s a huge warning sign, but also if your kids are really avoidant about talking to someone specific, going to someone specific, or going to a specific place those could all be warning signs,” Hill said.

Hill said this is an opportunity for parents to keep an on-going conversation with kids about body safety and boundaries.

The sheriff's office has set up a hotline for Pettigrew's case at 903-813-5280.

"Really the most important thing is knowing that it can be anyone and more than 90 percent of the time it is someone that kids know and trust," Hill said.

