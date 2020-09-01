Advertisement

Texas sues over plans to send mail ballot applications

Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the lawsuit Monday.
Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the lawsuit Monday.(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The fight over mail balloting in Texas has expanded to Houston, where the state is suing over a plan to send mail balloting applications to more than 2 million registered voters.

Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the lawsuit Monday.

Texas is one of the few states not allowing more people to vote by mail in November over pandemic fears.

Texas generally restricts mail-in voting to people who are 65 or older, disabled or will be outside the county on Election Day.

Harris County officials say it’s up to each voter who gets an application to decide whether or they’re eligible.(AP) -

