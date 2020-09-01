Texas to extend emergency food stamp benefits into September

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Governor Greg Abbott on Monday announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide approximately $188 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of September as the state continues to help Texans affected by the pandemic.

“Texas will continue to ensure access to nutritious meals as we mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott.

“This emergency SNAP extension will help Texans provide healthy food for their families.”

“As families return to school, this extension helps Texans purchase healthy, nutritious foods for their households,” said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter.

The governor’s office said more than 972,000 households that qualify for food stamps will see an additional amount on their Lone Star Card by September 15.

The emergency September allotments are in addition to the more than $1 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans between April and August.

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com.

