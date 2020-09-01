Volunteers from local nonprofit head to Louisiana to help hurricane victims

(KWTX) – Volunteers from a Central Texas non-profit arrived in hurricane-ravaged Louisiana Tuesday to help provide some relief to residents, following Hurricane Laura which has left at least 19 people dead in Texas and Louisiana.

J-M-B Fishing Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission to “take what we’ve been given and give back to make a difference in the lives of others,” hit the road Tuesday morning with hurricane relief supplies in tow bound for Vinton, La.

“You know we’re not only responsible for what we do but we’re also responsible for what we don’t do so we’re doing all we can,” founder Jimmy Bennett said.

Bennett and four other volunteers are meeting up with five volunteers already in Vinton.

Tuesday morning, they loaded up a trailer full of Gatorade, water, cleaning products and supplies and headed to an area to help residents so they can at least get to their homes.

“Our primary focus is not to rebuild anything, it’s to help these people out, Bennett said.”

“We’ll be helping one family who has multiple family members living there, but they’re all living in one room of the house because there is no roof,” he said.

This will be the first assistance the local foundation, founded in May 2019, will provide following a hurricane.

The group is well-known for helping children with cancer by taking them hunting and fishing and it was through that work the volunteers were led to the small town of Vinton.

Drake Quibodeaux of Vinton went fishing with the foundation alongside Layla Evetts of Riesel and Burleson in June of 2018 who has since died of DIPG, a rare form of brain cancer.

Bennett’s team will be focusing on helping Quibodeaux’s family and friends, but is willing to help others.

Bennett wants to thank every local organization who pitched in to help the mission a possibility including Montgomery Construction and Roofing in Lorena, Amos Electric in Temple, Extreme Hoses and Hydrolics in Temple, H-E-B and lots of other individual donors.

“We’ve just go to go love on people,” Bennett said.

“We’re gonna need lots of prayers and support.”

