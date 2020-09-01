Waco: Cameron Park Zoo introduces some new residents

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Cameron Park Zoo Tuesday introduced three new residents, a capybara, an albino raccoon, and an American black bear.

The capybara, a more than 100-pound rodent named Morrison, arrived on July 20 from the Reid Park Zoo in Tucson, Ariz., and will be exhibited in the El Rey de la Montaña South America habitat.

The three-and-a-half-month-old albino raccoon, appropriately named Ghost, arrived on July 21 from a rehabber in Houston and will be introduced slowly to the raccoon exhibit.

The American black bear, named Mowgli, is about 7 months old.

He was rescued in Minnesota along with his sister after his mother died in hibernation.

The two, both weighing just more than a pound, were taken to veterinary clinic.

His sister died, but Mowgli thrived.

