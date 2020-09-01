Advertisement

Waco: Out-of-city birth certificates on pause due to state glitch

By Rissa Shaw
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:17 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A glitch with the State of Texas rendered the Waco-McLennan County Public District unable to issue birth certificates for clients born outside of Waco Monday.

Local officials said the problem would continue until the State of Texas Vial Statistics Office resolved their issues, but hoped everything would be back up-and-running by Tuesday morning

“We apologize for the inconvenience and will update the situation as soon as the technical issues are resolved,” said Kelly Craine, Communications Lead for the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the health district is only handling birth certificate applications by appointment-only.

According to Local Registrar Teresa Howell, they’ve been scheduling about 64 appointments a day.

“Luckily not too many were affected, I know one is always too many, but we’re glad that many more were affected,” said Howell.

However, the state’s glitch only impacted 1-2 local clients Monday, Howell said.

“Usually when technical issues like this happen, the State is quick to get those maintenance issues resolved,” said Howell.  “We know that they will be doing some maintenance on that site until about 10 p.m. this (Monday) evening.”

Howell said they hoped the state’s system which allows them to access birth certificates for births which occurred outside of the City of Waco, but within the State of Texas, would be fixed in less than 24-hours.

With schools starting and the election is around the corner, Howell says there’s been an uptick in people trying to get copies of birth certificates.

