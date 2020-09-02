Advertisement

2020 Classroom Champions: Bosqueville’s Larson Hoffmeyer

By Tyler Bouldin
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOSQUEVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - It was kickoff time Friday for most 1A-4A programs in central Texas -- except the Bosqueville Bulldogs.

Long story short, you can blame COVID. But senior Larson Hoffmeyer used his academic viewpoints to learn from the scheduling oddity.

“Although our senior year we’re short one game, now we have some extra time to work on our (first) opponent and get our skills honed in,” Hoffmeyer said.

“He’s been on varsity three, maybe four years, I can’t remember,” Bosqueville head coach Clint Zander said. “Every time he’s been playing, he’s been a player for us. He was our leading tackler for us last year and we expect more of the same this year.”

Off the field, Hoffmeyer is involved in powerlifting, FCA, and Student Council. He also volunteered with special olympics, feed the children food drive, and local nursing homes before the COVID pandemic hit.

“I’m a member of PALS and National Honor Society. Being involved in the community, I can be a leader and somebody the younger generation can look up to.”

He’s ranked third in his class and has racked up 20 dual-credit hours for college. His future plans include going to Texas A&M to be involved in the engineering program

