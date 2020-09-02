Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Texas children

Tru Speratos (left) and Alex Arwood, 11. Were last seen at around 4 p.m. Monday.
Tru Speratos (left) and Alex Arwood, 11. Were last seen at around 4 p.m. Monday.(Dept. of Public Safety photos)
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Texas (KWTX) – A statewide Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for two missing Texas children, a 1-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl who authorities say may be in grave or immediate danger.

One-year-old Tru Speratos and Alex Arwood, 11. Were last seen at around 4 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Tipton Street in Atlanta in Northeast Texas.

They were last seen riding in a gold 2007 Honda Odyssey with Texas license MBD 2390.

The infant is 2-foot-6, weighs 19 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a multi-colored onesie and a tutu.

The 11-year-old is 4-foot-9, weighs 120 pounds, has sandy hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a black tank top and black shorts.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Second arrest made in beating of local teen that went viral

Updated: moments ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Authorities have made a second arrest after video of a beating that sent a teenage girl to a local hospital went viral.

News

DPS investigates deadly crash on rural Central Texas road

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
At least one person is dead and at least one other was flown to a local hospital after a crash Tuesday evening on a rural Central Texas road.

News

Autopsy: Fort Hood soldier’s death was suicide by hanging

Updated: 40 minutes ago
A Fort Hood soldier whose disappearance prompted a week-long search hanged himself, according to a preliminary autopsy report released Tuesday.

News

Mental Health and COVID-19

Updated: 56 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Latest News

News

Mental Health and COVID-19

Updated: 56 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Tell Me Something Good

Volunteers from local nonprofit head to Louisiana to help hurricane victims

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julie Hays
Volunteers from a Central Texas nonprofit arrived Tuesday in Louisiana to help victims of Hurricane Laura.

State

Texas pastor and chiropractor charged in child porn case

Updated: 1 hour ago
A second man has now been arrested in connection to the discovery of child porn that has a Denison pastor under federal indictment.

Health

24 more COVID-19 deaths, 500 new cases reported in Central Texas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Twenty four more deaths from COVID-19 and more than 500 new cases, half of them from a prison unit outbreak, were reported Tuesday in Central Texas.

News

Central Texans on their way to Louisiana to help those afflicted by Hurricane Laura

Updated: 1 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Driver of truck that struck local woman identified; pursuit under review

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Investigators have obtained arrest warrants for the driver of a pickup truck that struck a woman walking in a local neighborhood and police are reviewing the pursuit that preceded the accident, authorities said late Tuesday afternoon.