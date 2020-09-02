Advertisement

Baylor, Texas A&M announce kickoff times for respective openers

Charlie Brewer celebrates a touchdown in a 2019 game against Iowa State. (file/Chantz Cutts)
By Tyler Bouldin
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor Bears and Texas A&M Aggies have known their season-opening opponents for a few weeks, but now they both know kickoff times for their respective games.

Baylor will begin the modified 2020 schedule Sat., Sept. 12, at home against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. It will be broadcast on FOX at 11 a.m.

Texas A&M starts the season Sat., Sept. 26, and their kickoff time against the Vanderbilt Commodores will be 6:30 p.m., and will be televised on SEC Network Alternate.

