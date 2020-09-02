Advertisement

Be Remarkable: Local teacher scores an ‘A’ inspiring others

Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Annemarie Donaldson is constantly inspiring others with her selfless action. That’s why her neighbor Luz Nava nominated her to be the week’s Daniel Stark Injury lawyers and KWTX Be Remarkable Award Winner.

“I wish I could be her -many a time - she makes me want to be a better person and serve the community,” Nava said, moments before Donaldson was surprised by KWTX and Danny Daniel of Daniel Stark with a $500 check.

Be Remarkable is a $500 reward for folks that make central Texas a better place to live- though actions that move others to serve the community. Annemarie’s actions and energy are contagious.

Nava says, Donaldson is a leader. And it’s clear she leads with a servant’s heart. Sure, she’s a teacher at Tennyson Middle school, where she’s the PTA president, but she also spends just about every weekend volunteering for Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), she puts together care packages for the homeless and runs children’s workshops - just to name a few of her charitable commitments.

The New York native is also quick with her sense of humor and also quick to talk about the sense of community she’s helped create in her neighborhood.

“I know every single one of my neighbors and it’s a nice little community, I love it,” Donaldson said as she accepted her check in front of family, friends and staff at Tennyson Middle School.

(Do you know a remarkable person who fits this honor? A selfless member of our community who dedicates their time and energy to help others? Nominate them at https://www.kwtx.com/community/beremarkable/)

Annemarie Donaldson is constantly inspiring others with her selfless action. That's why her neighbor Luz Nava nominated her to be the week's Daniel Stark Injury lawyers and KWTX Be Remarkable Award Winner.

