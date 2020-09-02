Bell County COVID-19 deaths, chronological list

Bell County’s death toll rose from 59 to 63 on Sept. 2 as the county transitions to a new method of computing deaths. The county also launched new COVID-19 dashboard.

Bell County health officials announced on Sept. 1 that the death toll from COVID-19 in the county based on death certificate data is 59 as the county transitions to computing deaths based on death certificates as county of residence, following the state’s lead.

Thirty nine of the deaths were directly attributed to a nursing home.

Thirty three of the 59 were male and 26 were female.

Seven of those included in the count ranged in age from 90 to 99; 19 ranged in age from 80 to 89; 16 ranged in age from 70 to 79; nine ranged in age from 60 to 69; one was in their 20s; one was in their 40s, and one was older than 99.

Twenty six were residents of Temple, 16 were residents of Killeen, five were residents of Harker Heights, six were residents of Belton and six lived in other areas of the county.

Bell County’s COVID-19 deaths also include a Killeen man in his 50s in ICU who died on April 8, a Temple man in his 60s in intensive care who died on April 6 who died on April 6, a Temple woman in her 80s who had been diagnosed with the virus died on March 26, and a woman in her 90s who was a resident of West Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation whose death was announced on May 30.

Also, a resident of Weston Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation whose death was announced on June 3; a woman in her 60s who was a resident of Weston Inn whose death was reported on June 9, a woman in her 70s who was transferred on June 1 from Weston Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation to Scott & White Medical Center died on June 14; two men in their 80s whose deaths were reported on June 17, both of whom were residents of Weston Inn Nursing & Rehabilitation in Temple; a man in his 60s whose was reported on June 19 who also was a former resident of Weston Inn; a woman in her 50s with underlying conditions whose death was reported on June 22; a man in his 90s who died on June 25; a Killeen woman in her 80s whose death was reported on June 29.

The death of Bell County man in his 20s who died outside of the county was reported on July 10; the death of a Bell County man in his 70s was reported on July 15; the death of a Temple man in his 90s was reported on July 17; the death of a Killeen man in his 70s was reported on July 17; the death of a Killeen woman in her 70s was reported on July 19, and the death of a man in his 80s who was a resident of the Indian Oaks Living Center in Harker Heights was reported on July 29.

On Aug. 4 health officials reported the death of a Harker Heights man in his 60s who had battled the virus since June; the death of a Killeen woman in her 70s was reported on Aug. 6; a Bell County woman in her 70s who was diagnosed with the virus in July died on Aug. 6.

On Aug. 10, officials reported the deaths of a Belton woman in her 80s who’d be fighting the virus for some time and a Harker Heights man in his 50s who had underlying conditions.

Officials reported two more deaths on Aug. 11, a Killeen woman in her 60s with underlying conditions who died on Aug. 10 and a Killeen woman in her 80s who died on Aug. 11.

The deaths of six more residents were reported on Aug. 18.

Three were from Aug. 14, including a Killeen man in his 70s, a Bell County woman in her 70s and a Belton woman in her 80s.

A Temple man in his 60s, a Killeen woman in her 80s and a Belton man in his 60s died on Aug. 17.

On Aug. 20, a Temple man in his 60s diagnosed with the virus earlier in the month died.

On Aug. 24 the county reported the death of a Harker Heights woman in her 70s who was a resident of the Indian Oaks Living Center at 415 Indian Oaks Dr.

Officials reported the death of a Temple woman in her 90s on Aug. 25.

Health district officials reported three additional deaths on Aug 26 including a Temple man in his 90s, a Belton woman in her 80s, and a Temple man in his 80s, none of whom was “affiliated with a nursing home.”

The death of a Killeen man in his 70s who was “not affiliated with a nursing home,” was reported on Aug. 27 and the county’s 40th death, a Killeen woman in her 50s, was reported on Aug. 28.

Health officials reported four more deaths on Aug. 31, based on death certificate data from the state, increasing the virus’ toll to 44, but didn’t immediately release further details.

