Bellmead: Council approves budget with tax hike to pay better wages to police and fire

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers and firefighters in the City of Bellmead will soon be seeing bigger paychecks.

In a 5-1 vote, the Bellmead City Council Tuesday night approved a tax rate increase which, in part, will pay for public safety raises across-the-board.

“It means to us that we have the backing of the city council and of the citizens to keep moving the department forward, the city government forward and the city forward,” said Bellmead Police Chief Daniel Porter. “Taking it to that next level where it needs to be.”

Right now, Bellmead PD has a turnover rate of more than 45 percent, according to city officials.

The Chief says the increase in wages will help them greatly in attracting and retaining quality officers, in addition to staying competitive and improving morale.

City officials say the average homeowner will be paying an extra $17 a year to pay the average police office about $3 more an hour.

