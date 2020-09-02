Biden says school reopening a national emergency

WASHINGTON (AP) - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says the issue of safely reopening America’s schools is a “national emergency.”

He says that if he were president, he’d have the Federal Emergency Management Agency guarantee access to disaster relief for K-12 schools.

The Democrat says “this is an emergency and Donald Trump and his FEMA should treat it as one.”

FEMA officials said this week that the agency would no longer pay for cloth face masks and disinfectant in schools.

Biden says that as president, he’d declare the issue of school reopening a national emergency and direct FEMA to authorize access to emergency assistance for K-12 schools

Biden hammered Mr. Trump’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak ahead of a planned trip to Wisconsin, a pivotal swing state that’s become a focal point for political debate over protest-related violence, police treatment of people of color and the actions of vigilante militias.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.