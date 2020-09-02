Advertisement

BTS on gaining respect in the US: ‘We definitely feel that’

Loud and happy screams erupt in unison from the seven-member pop stars BTS when they hear they have notched their first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Loud and happy screams erupt in unison from the seven-member pop stars BTS when they hear they have notched their first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.(WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Loud and happy screams erupt in unison from the seven-member pop stars BTS when they hear they have notched their first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Dynamite,” the group’s first all-English song, debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. music charts this week, making BTS first Korean pop act to top the chart.

The upbeat song even supplanted “WAP,” the raunchy smash hit by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, to claim the No. 1 position.

When asked if BTS felt like they’ve begun to earn more respect from the U.S., RM said: “We definitely feel that.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Early-morning fire claims lives of elderly Central Texas couple

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
Two elderly Central Texas residents who were trapped in their burning home early Wednesday morning have died, family members confirm.

News

Man found shot to death in vehicle at Central Texas lakeside park

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Authorities were investigating Wednesday after a man was found shot to death in a vehicle at a Central Texas lakeside park.

News

Mart senior Roddrell Freeman first-half highlights vs. Teague

Updated: 39 minutes ago

News

Sexual assault reported on Texas A&M campus, A&M police investigating

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
A sexual assault that occurred around midnight on Sept. 2 was reported to the Texas A&M University Police Department on Tuesday.

Entertainment

Farm Aid goes online

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Farm Aid will be virtual this year. Musicians will perform from their homes for the festival on Sept. 26.

Latest News

News

Two women indicted in death of local man who made a deal for sex

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Two women were indicted for murder Wednesday in the shooting death of a Central Texas man who made a deal online to trade drugs for sex.

Health

McLennan County reports another COVID-19 death, 95 new cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Waco-McLennan County health officials Wednesday reported another COVID-19 death and 95 new cases of the virus.

News

Highway flooding continues to snarl traffic in Central Texas

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pete Sousa
Highway flooding continued to snarl traffic Wednesday afternoon in Central Texas.

News

Man dies, child, 5, flown to local hospital after 18-wheeler, car collide

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A collision between a car and an 18-wheeler at rural intersection left a man dead and sent a 5-year-old child to a local hospital in critical condition.

State

Police hope to identify woman found dead in Texas motel pool nearly 55 years ago

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Police are hoping advanced DNA testing could help them identify a young woman who was found dead in the swimming pool of a Texas motel more than half a century ago.