Advertisement

Central Texas economist says bad as Laura was, it could have been much worse

Monique Benjamin, left, and her daughter Amiah Winbush, 17, look at the damage to their car detailing business, in Lake Charles, La., in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.
Monique Benjamin, left, and her daughter Amiah Winbush, 17, look at the damage to their car detailing business, in Lake Charles, La., in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By Paul J. Gately
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco economist on Tuesday said as bad as the devastation and damage left behind by Hurricane Laura was, it could have been eight to 10 times worse.

“The Perryman Group estimates that if the storm had made landfall as a direct hit on one of the nearby refining and petrochemical areas, such as Beaumont, the economic losses could have been eight to 10 times as large as preliminary damage estimates have indicated,” the Preliminary Estimate of Economic Harm from Hurricane Laura, peened and published Sept. 1, said.

Further, the report said, “Any economic stimulus, whether positive or negative, leads to additional responses and multiple rounds of business activity.

“Business operations have been interrupted, causing lost revenue and profits even beyond the damage to facilities. In many cases, these revenues cannot be recouped.”

The Tuesday report came on the heels of one published by Perryman on Monday which was a long-term economic forecast for Texas metropolitan areas that said the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting restrictions needed to slow the spread of the virus have caused substantial harm to the economy.

“Even in the face of significant job losses and output declines, however, the underlying (economic) structure is generally sound and long-term prospects remain positive, although the next couple of years will be quite different than what we were expecting before the coronavirus,” the forecast noted.

The effects of the hurricane are immediate, however, Perryman said, and he went on to explain that damages are only a part of the economic implications of the hurricane.

“Productivity has also been affected as workers are either absent due to problems with their homes and property or less effective on the job as they deal with those issues.”

The Perryman Group utilized its impact assessment model and current property damage estimates to measure the total economic cost of Hurricane Laura when multiplier effects are considered.

The net impact could include losses to the US economy of nearly $14.0 billion in gross product, which for Texas means losses from Hurricane Laura include $645 million in gross product and 4,300 job-years of employment when multiplier effects are considered.

For Louisiana, where the bulk of the damage was sustained, The Perryman Group estimates that losses from Hurricane Laura over the next few years include $12.2 billion gross product and about 81,800 job years of employment when multiplier effects are considered.

“Once the health crisis is adequately managed, business activity can fully resume and the economic crisis will resolve,” Perryman said.

“Expansion of 1.3% or more is projected in El Paso, Abilene, Amarillo, Beaumont-Port Arthur, College Station-Bryan, Longview, San Angelo, Texarkana, and Waco. Healthy growth is also forecast for Killeen-Temple, Victoria, and Wichita Falls,” according to the report.

“It will take a couple of years to get back on track and things will no doubt look a bit different, but we are projecting long-term job growth in metropolitan areas large and small, as well as rural communities.

“The national economy was performing well going into the pandemic and the current downturn was not caused by structural issues, but Texas was doing even better, setting the stage for sustained growth in the decades to come.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Tropical Storm Omar forms as Nana approaches Central America

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Nana is the earliest 14th named storm on record, beating Nate, which formed on Sept. 6 in 2005. That’s according to Colorado State University professor Phil Klotzbach.

7 Day Forecast

Here Comes Some Fall-Feeling Weather

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

7 Day Forecast

Multiple Opportunities For Rain Through The Rest Of The Week

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

National

Deaths, worries about assistance mount after Hurricane Laura

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As evacuated Lake Charles residents began returning home, many worried that they wouldn’t have enough support from the both the federal and state governments as they face a rebuilding process certain to take several months, if not longer.

Latest News

Weather

Heat, drought make for miserable combo for southwest US

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
It’s grim news for the western U.S.

7 Day Forecast

September Kicks Off with Heat then Rain Chances & a Cold Front!

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

7 Day Forecast

Signs That Summer Is Waning: Higher Rain Chances This Week And Maybe A Big Temperature Drop Next Week!

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:33 AM CDT
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

7 Day Forecast

More Heat Is Coming.....But So Are Rain Chances!

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

The Heat Lingers For A Little Longer Before Good Rain Chances Arrive!

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT
The Heat Lingers For A Little Longer Before Good Rain Chances Arrive!

7 Day Forecast

Another Hot Day Ahead But A Cold Front Arrives Soon!

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 7:03 AM CDT
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update