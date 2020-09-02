Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes gets Super Bowl ring; gives girlfriend her own ring

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Patrick Mahomes received his Super Bowl ring tonight at a Kansas City Chiefs event. He then gave his high school sweetheart Brittany Matthews her own ring, proposing to her.

Patrick and Brittany shared photos on their social media pages of the ring and the scene of where he asked her to marry him.

Yesterday, Mahomes tweeted out: “Happy 25th Birthday to the best one!”

Tonight he gave her a birthday present as the two are now engaged.

Mahomes also tweeted out a video of him looking at his Super Bowl ring with the caption “Never Satisfied.”

Congrats to Patrick and Brittany!

