DPS investigates deadly crash on rural Central Texas road
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MOODY, Texas (KWTX) – At least one person is dead and at least one other was flown to a local hospital after a crash Tuesday evening on a rural McLennan County road.
The accident happened at the intersection of Blue Cut Road and FM 107 west of Moody.
The Department of Public Safety is investigating.
Further details weren’t immediately available.
Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.