Drought-busting Rain Continues

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
More rain on the way, which adds to our multiple inches that we’ve already seen. If you haven’t seen as much rain, odds are it’s about an inch or less. The heavy rain band set up and dumped 5-7+ inches in some places in Central Texas. Flooding remains the biggest concern... the ground is soaking it up as fast as it can, but that’s a lot of rain in a short amount of time. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for those areas that have already seen multiple inches.

We won’t be drying out yet more more rain on the way tonight, tomorrow, and even Friday. Mostly scattered activity until tomorrow morning with another band a rain moving in but then rain chances should start to go down after lunchtime tomorrow. The activity tomorrow night/Friday morning should not be as widespread as what we saw last night or anticipate tonight with more scattered activity on/off throughout the day on Friday.

Temperature wise... we will continue to see much cooler temperatures than where we started the week! Temperatures will remain in the 70s tonight and tomorrow we expect a day in the mid to upper 80s. We will gradually warm up heading into the weekend with the low to mid 90s back and rain chances going down....until our next strong cold front. That could bring highs in the 70s and 80s next week with another chance for some decent rain Tuesday of next week.

