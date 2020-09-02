Farm Aid goes online

(AP) - Farm Aid will be virtual this year. Musicians will perform from their homes for the festival on Sept. 26.

It will be shown at www.FarmAid.org and AXS TV.

Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young and Dave Matthews will perform.

Other acts on the lineup include Black Pumas, Bonnie Raitt with Boz Scaggs, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Jack Johnson and Nathaniel Rateliff.

Nelson says the coronavirus pandemic and other challenges have revealed “how essential family farmers and ranchers are to the future of our planet.”

