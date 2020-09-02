Lightning strike sends home up in flames

MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Fire crews respond to an early morning house fire in McGregor.

Officials say the fire started around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning on the 600 block of Wildflower.

They say the fire started after the two story structure was hit by lightning.

A family was inside when the fire started but everyone was able to get out safely.

No injuries were reported but the home is a total loss.

Waco fire units are assisting with the fire.

No other information was made available.

