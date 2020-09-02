Lightning strike sends home up in flames
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Fire crews respond to an early morning house fire in McGregor.
Officials say the fire started around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning on the 600 block of Wildflower.
They say the fire started after the two story structure was hit by lightning.
A family was inside when the fire started but everyone was able to get out safely.
No injuries were reported but the home is a total loss.
Waco fire units are assisting with the fire.
No other information was made available.
