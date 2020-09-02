Health officials worry nation not ready for COVID-19 vaccine

(AP) - As the nation awaits a vaccine to end the pandemic, local health departments say they lack the staff, money and tools to distribute, administer and track millions of vaccines, most of which will require two doses.

Dozens of doctors, nurses and health officials interviewed by Kaiser Health News and The Associated Press expressed concern about the country’s readiness to conduct mass vaccinations, as well as frustration after months of inconsistent information from the federal government.

Questions include who will distribute the vaccines, how doses will be tracked and how workers who give the shots will be kept safe.

