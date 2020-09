TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Crews in Temple rescued a person trapped in high water.

It happened Wednesday morning around 5:40 a.m.

The person was driving over a low water crossing near the 3000 block of riverside trail when they got stuck.

After about 35 minutes crews were able to get the person to safety.

No other information was made available.

