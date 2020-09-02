Advertisement

I-35 crash involving car, 18-wheelers sends 2 to local hospital

A crash early Wednesday morning on Interstate 35 involving a car and two 18-wheelers sent two people to a local hospital.
By Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - A crash early Wednesday morning on Interstate 35 in Lorena involving a car and two 18-wheelers sent two people to a local hospital.

The accident occurred early Wednesday at I-35 and Old Lorena Road.

The highway was closed in the area of the accident until the scene was cleared.

