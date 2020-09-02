Advertisement

Local hospital volunteers sidelined by coronavirus find new ways to help

Some hospital volunteers unable to help out inside of the hospital because of COVID-19 restrictions are still lending a helping hand from the outside.
By Julie Hays
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Some hospital volunteers unable to help out inside of the hospital because of COVID-19 restrictions are still lending a helping hand from the outside.

Many of the 157 volunteers turned out Tuesday to deliver grab-and-go snacks for workers at Ascension Providence Hospital in Waco after they found out employees are working so much they often don’t have time to leave their floors.

Patty Hawk, director of volunteer services, put out the call for volunteers to donate the needed items and Tuesday, for the third time in the last few months, they responded to the call.

“I think the volunteers get so excited every time we do it because it’s a way for them to support our staff and give back to our hospital while they’re still at home,” Hawk said.

The first two donation drives left the hospital with a room full of snacks.

Volunteer Lesley Heck was emotional as she made the delivery.

“I am dropping off goodies for the health providers and other people here because I have missed volunteering tremendously and I’ll do anything to help this wonderful institution,” Hecks said.

Volunteer Denise Kammlah felt the same way.

“I’m participating in this food drive because I want to give back to the staff that are working so hard and since we’re not able to volunteer at our regular jobs, it’s very important that we let the staff know we appreciate them,” she said.

The donations included cases of chips, popcorn, crackers, cookies, granola bars, nuts and even such drinks as Gatorade and protein drinks.

Sandra O’Conner says she volunteered before the pandemic and continues to help in ways she can now, even while outside the doors because Providence is family.

“I do this because it’s just part of being in the Providence family we all help one another and we volunteer can’t be here now but we certainly love our staff,” O’Conner.

Kevin Stevenson, director of strategic operations for Ascension Providence echoed Hawk’s appreciation for their amazing volunteers saying they’re heroes, too.

“There are many heroes that work in hospitals and really an unsung group is our volunteers,” he said. “And while we don’t get to see them every day because of the pandemic we know that they are with us.”

