Man found shot to death in vehicle at Central Texas lakeside park

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department was investigating Wednesday after a man was found shot to death in a vehicle at a lakeside park.

Deputies found William “Bill” Jones, Jr., dead in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Cedar Gap Park on Stillhouse Hollow Lake on the southern edge of Harker Heights.

An autopsy was ordered.

“This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the pubic who frequent this lake park,” sheriff’s Lt. Bob Reinhard said in a press release.

