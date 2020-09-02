Mart’s Freeman earns statewide award after opening-week performance vs. Teague

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Mart senior Roddrell Freeman was named Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football 2A Player of the Week after his performance against the Teague Lions last Friday.

Freeman ran for 204 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. Defensively, he tallied nine tackles (4 TFL) and one sack.

“Roddrell may go down as the best player ever in Mart football history,” Panthers head coach Kevin Hoffman said. “He’s never missed a game in his high school career. He is about to start his 50th game with a record of 44-5 and 3 state championships.”

Mart has won three-consecutive 2A-II state championships. The Panthers will visit the McGregor Bulldogs this Friday.

