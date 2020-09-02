Advertisement

McLennan County reports another COVID-19 death, 95 new cases

Waco-McLennan County health officials Wednesday reported another COVID-19 death and 95 new cases of the virus.
By Drake Lawson
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco-McLennan County health officials Wednesday reported another COVID-19 death and 95 new cases of the virus.

The county’s death toll now stands at 88.

The new cases increased the total number in the county to 6,549.

Thirty six patients were in hospitals Wednesday, 16 of them on ventilators

Sixteen active cases have been confirmed at the McLennan County Jail, officials said, and 24 cases have been confirmed linked to schools in the county.

