Overnight Storms Exiting But Another Round Of Rain Coming

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Widespread showers and storms during the overnight hours produced anywhere from 1″ to nearly 4″ of rainfall near I-14, Highway 190, and near and east of I-35. Although the round of rain from the overnight hours is starting to exit, another round of rain should arrive again after sunrise. I don’t think’ll be raining continuously all morning long, but expect some locally heavy rain around during the later-half of the morning commute, especially near and north of Highway 84. Rain chances today are highest during the morning, near about 70%, before slowly dropping off this afternoon to near 40% as rain becomes more scattered in nature. In fact, depending on how much morning rain we see, there’s a chance the afternoon could be completely dry. Thanks to clouds and the scattered rain, highs today likely only climb into the mid-to-upper 80s.

Another round of overnight showers and storms is set to arrive after midnight and while this wave of rain likely won’t be as widespread as Tuesday night’s, we could still see some locally heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding on roadways. Overnight rain chances are between 60% and 70%. Thursday’s forecast also has a 60% chance of rain in it, but when the best potential for rain may be partially depends on where the overnight showers and storms travel to and dissipate. As of now, Thursday’s forecast is quite similar to today’s with the highest chances for rain coming in the first part of the day. Don’t be surprised though if that forecast flips to put most of the rain in the second-half of the day. Rain chances drop to 50% Friday as another round of two of locally heavy rain may move through the area. The potential for rain drops to 40% Saturday in anticipating that the upper-level system bringing us the copious amounts of rain the next few days slowly starts to weaken and exit. By the end of the holiday weekend, we’re expecting highs to return to the low 90s with a 20% to 30% chance of rain.

