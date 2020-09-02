Police hope to identify woman found dead in Texas motel pool nearly 55 years ago

PECOS, Texas (KWTX) - Police are hoping advanced DNA testing could help them identify a young woman who was found dead in 1966 in the swimming pool of Ropers Motel in Pecos.

The 5-foot-4 woman, who police think was in her late teens or early 20s, was wearing a park of dark shorts and a flowered blouse when she checked into the motel with a man in his 20s on July 5, 1966.

Later the same day a motel employee found her body in the pool.

As her body was being taken from the motel in an ambulance, the man she was with checked out and disappeared.

The woman is buried with a gravestone bearing the words “Unknown Girl Drowned July 5, 1966.”

The Pecos Police Department is prepared to pay “a substantial portion” of the cost of the DNA testing by Othram in the Woodlands, but an online fund has been established to cover the rest.

Investigators, meanwhile, are asking anyone with information about the woman to call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Pecos Police Cpl. Felix Salcido at (432) 445-4911.

