Rangers outlast Astros in 10 innings

Texas Rangers' Elvis Andrus hits a home run against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Houston.
Texas Rangers' Elvis Andrus hits a home run against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Houston.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By Tyler Bouldin
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (KWTX) - Elvis Andrus’ first home run of the season helped force extra innings, where the Texas Rangers eventually held off the Houston Astros 6-5 Tuesday night.

With the Rangers trailing 4-3 in the ninth, Andrus hit the game-tying blast off Ryan Pressly. The Texas shortstop raised his season batting average to .188.

The Rangers scored two runs in the top of the 10th inning. Scott Heineman scored on a balk by Blake Taylor, who was on the mound when Isiah Kiner-Falefa reached on Carlos Correa’s first error in 90 games before scoring on a throwing error by Martin Maldonado.

Michael Brantley added an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning for the Astros, who host the Rangers for two separate three-game series over the next two weeks.

