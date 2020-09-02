Survey: US companies added just 428,000 jobs last month

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. companies added jobs at a modest pace last month, a private survey found, a sign that while hiring continues, it is only soaking up a relatively small proportion of the unemployed.

Payroll processor ADP said Wednesday that businesses added 428,000 jobs in August, a figure that before the pandemic would have represented a healthy gain.

But the increase represents a small slice of the 12 million jobs that have been lost to the spread of the coronavirus.

