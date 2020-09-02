Advertisement

SUV plows into DPS unit along I-35 leaving driver, trooper injured

An SUV plowed into a Department of Public Safety unit at an accident scene Wednesday morning on Interstate 35 in Central Texas, leaving the SUV’s driver and the trooper injured. (File)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - An SUV plowed into a Department of Public Safety unit at an accident scene Wednesday morning on Interstate 35 in Salado leaving the SUV’s driver and the trooper injured.

The trooper was in his patrol vehicle at the scene of an accident at around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday when a Mazda SUV driven by a 44-year-old Austin man collided with the unit, DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko said.

“The Mazda was traveling at an unsafe speed for the conditions and lost control,” he said.

The SUV’s driver and the trooper received minor injuries, Washko said.

Both the SUV and the DPS unit were heavily damaged.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

