Advertisement

‘Tiger King’ star Carole Baskin to appear on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

'Tiger King' reality TV star Carole Baskin is going to be on the next season of 'Dancing with the Stars.'
'Tiger King' reality TV star Carole Baskin is going to be on the next season of 'Dancing with the Stars.'(Source: Netflix/CNN/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Like all cool cats and kittens, Carole Baskin is going to “Dancing With the Stars.”

The reality TV star who became a pop culture sensation with Netflix’s docuseries “Tiger King” is joining the new crop of celebrity dancers that includes TV and film actress Anne Heche, former NBA star Charles Oakley and Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean.

The new season premieres on ABC on Sept. 14.

On the Netflix series “Tiger King”, Baskin, who owns a big cat refuge, sought to shut down Joseph Maldonado-Passage’s for-profit breeding of big cats. His nickname is “Joe Exotic” and her signature line is “cool cats and kittens.”

Maldonado-Passage is serving a 22-year federal prison term for killing five tigers and plotting to have Baskin killed. In June, a federal judge awarded Baskin ownership of the private Oklahoma zoo run by Maldonado-Passage.

Others slated to appear on the dancing show are cheer team coach Monica Aldama, “Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe, NFL star Vernon Davis, actress Skai Jackson, actress Justina Machado, TV host Jeannie Mai, Jesse Metcalfe, rapper Nelly, TV host Nev Schulman, real estate agent Chrishell Stause and Olympian Johnny Weir.

Supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks will host the new season after longtime co-host Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews announced their exits from the series in July.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

I-35 crash involving car, 18-wheelers sends 2 to local hospital

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A crash early Wednesday morning on Interstate 35 involving a car and two 18-wheelers sent two people to a local hospital.

National

Germany says Soviet nerve agent Novichok used on Russia’s Navalny

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Navalny, a politician and corruption investigator who is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics, fell ill on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia.

News

Woman dies, child, 5, flown to local hospital after 18-wheeler, car collide

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A collision between a car and an 18-wheeler at rural intersection left a woman dead and sent a 5-year-old child to a local hospital in critical condition.

National

If doing less means saving more, try these 5 money moves

Updated: 14 minutes ago
If you’ve managed to end up with extra money during the pandemic, here’s how to take advantage of those savings.

Latest News

News

Early-morning house fire sends 2 to local hospital with life-threatening injuries

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Two residents whom firefighters rescued from a burning home early Wednesday were taken to a local hospital with what authorities described as life-threatening injuries.

News

High water closes portion of local interstate; other area roads flood, too

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Pete Sousa
High water closed a portion of a local interstate and left stretches of other area roads impassable early Wednesday.

News

Lightning strike sends home up in flames

Updated: 28 minutes ago
A lightning strike ignited a fire that destroyed a local family's home early Wednesday.

National

In mock funerals and ’42′ jerseys, kids mourn Black Panther

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
To many kids, Chadwick Boseman's passing was a life event, driven by the change-makers he portrayed but also by his heartfelt comments in awards speeches and interviews about the need for more opportunities for people of color.

National Politics

Owner of burned business accuses Trump of misleading public

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Tom Gram said he bought Rode’s Camera Shop from the Rode family eight years ago, though John Rode still owns the property. Gram’s four decades of work at the store came to an end Aug. 24, when the building was destroyed by fire during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

News

Local firefighters rescue driver stranded in high water from swift-flowing creek

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Local firefighters early Wednesday rescued a driver stranded in high water from a swift-flowing creek swollen by runoff from heavy rains.