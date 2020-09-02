Advertisement

Tropical Storm Nana headed for Belize

Heavy rains were expected in Belize, as well as in northern Honduras and throughout Guatemala.
Heavy rains were expected in Belize, as well as in northern Honduras and throughout Guatemala.(Source: NOAA via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEXICO CITY (AP) - Tropical Storm Nana is barreling westward just off the coast of Honduras on a collision course with the tiny nation of Belize.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center reported Wednesday that Nana was located about 240 miles east of Belize City with sustained winds of 60 mph.

The storm was moving at 17 mph and was expected to strengthen throughout the day and make landfall in Belize as a hurricane late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Belize had issued a hurricane warning for its coastline. Nana was 145 miles east-northeast of the Honduran island of Roatan, a popular tourist destination.

